Why Carlos Corberan is confident that Danny Ward and Huddersfield Town's strikers will come good

Ward has scored just once since returning to Town in the summer of 2020 and endured an injury-hit 2020-21.
But with the former Rotherham United frontman now fit again, allied to the new options provided by Jordan Rhodes and the availability of the fit-again Josh Koroma alongside the presence of Fraizer Campbell, Corberan believes that goals will arrive.
Speaking ahead of the home game with Preston, Corberan - who has seen one of his strikers score on home soil just once since early March - said: “It is true that Danny Ward did not play many minutes in pre-season.
“But I am very happy about his work this year and his ability and availability to be ready for the games. If we have more strikers in a good condition, it will be one part to help the team’s chances of scoring more goals
“Every striker has a goal in his mind and knows the level of responsibility.
“I think the minutes of Danny Ward the other day were very good minutes and he did a very good movement to get behind the centre-backs.
“I know that any time Danny Ward increases his moves in behind, he is going to become one very good player and he had one very good opportunity to score a goal. But after this moment, we were more in defence than attack.
“Sometimes, with a striker, you are a long time without the ball and I thought we wanted a more different striker who was more aggressive with the pressing.
“I have, not a hpe, but a motivation to see our strikers scoring more goals - all of them. I know that all of our strikers have different conditions and are totally different.
“But all the strikers in the team can help us a lot. I am happy with the different qualities that they offer..”
Despite Saturday’s hugely disappointing 5-1 home loss to Fulham, Corberan insists that confidence has not been dented among his squad.
The Spaniard, hoping to welcome back Lewis O’Brien this evening, said: “ I think every defeat can bring many things.
“It can increase your ambition to compete or increase your doubts. I think it only increases our ambitions to compete.
“This is what we want. We are lucky to have another game very fast after this defeat. Sometimes, the result can increase a little bit after the defeat.
“Our work is to make a better performance than the previous game and do much better and represent us and the fans better.
“It is always important to win and it increases the confidence of everyone.”