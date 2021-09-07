Why Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver and Bradford City’s Andy Cook are up for EFL’s monthly awards

ON THE LIST: Harrogate Town manager, Simon Weaver Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Weaver has been recognised for an outstanding start to the campaign for Harrogate, with their unbeaten opening to the league campaign all the more laudable given that the club were disrupted by three Covid-related postponements in league and cup last month.

Despite that, Town picked up ten points from a possible 12 in four league matches last month, while also beating Mansfield Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Hartlepool United’s Dave Challinor, Forest Green chief Rob Edwards and Swindon Town boss Ben Garner are vying for the managerial accolade with Weaver, who has never previously won the league award.

SHORT-LISTED: Bradford City's Andy Cook. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Meanwhile, Bantams frontman Cook has been nominated for the player’s gong for August following a haul of four goals plus one assist.

The 30-year-old, who joined the club on a permanent basis in the summer after a loan spell in the second half of last term, netted an outstanding treble inside 38 first-half minutes of the 4-1 home win over Stevenage.

It was also noteworthy for being a ‘perfect hat-trick’ with his haul consisting of a headed goal and strikes with both feet.

The triple goal blast also represented the first time that a City player had scored a first-half hat-trick since Dean Windass’s exploits against Derby County in a 4-4 Premier League draw in April, 2000.

Cook also bagged the late winner in a 3-2 success at former club Mansfield Town.

Competing with Cook for the accolade are Hartlepool forward Tyler Burey, Tranmere Rovers keeper Joe Murphy and Forest Green attacker Matt Stevens.