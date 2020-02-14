Why Huddersfield Town award winner Lewis O'Brien admits he may never score a better goal again

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN midfielder Lewis O'Brien has acknowledged that he may never hit a ball better again after his ferocious long-range stunner secured him the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month accolade for January.

The 21-year-old, a real success story in a season of transition for Town, struck home a second-half beauty immediately after Barnsley's second goal in their derby at Oakwell on January 11.

Despite the Reds running out 2-1 winners on a disappointing afternoon for Town and their big travelling contingent, O'Brien has been afforded one crumb of personal consolation.

O’Brien received 47 per cent of the public vote for his stunning rising drive.

He said: "I probably won’t hit a ball better than that again!

"As soon as I hit it, I knew it was in. From the angle that I hit it at, I knew it was going away from the goalkeeper. So as soon as it left my foot, I thought it was time to celebrate.

"To hit the ball as well as I did, for it to fly into the top corner, and to win this award, yeah, I’ll never forget that goal.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "There’s no denying the defensive header could have been better from Barnsley, but no one could have expected they’d be made to pay in such clinical fashion, with a once in a lifetime strike from O’Brien.

"The timing was absolutely perfect as he met the bouncing ball with the sweetest connection which didn’t stop rising until it hit the back of the net."

O’Brien beat off competition from Queens Park Rangers’ Bright Osayi-Samuel and Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong.