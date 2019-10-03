Why Huddersfield Town boss Daniel Cowley will always put family first after Juninho Bacuna decision

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley says he will always continue to display a human touch and personal side to his players following his decision to allow Juninho Bacuna a couple of days to see his young son recently.

The 22-year-old was given permission to see his child for a few days last month and the midfielder paid back the generosity of spirit shown by Cowley by producing a match-winning moment in the precious midweek victory at Stoke City - Town's first win in twenty matches in all competitions since late February.



Cowley, whose side welcome Hull City on Saturday, said: "It is always important for people to see their family.

"I put myself in Juninho's position and off the back of the first conversation we had, we spoke about family and he told me about the situation and about his little boy and how much he loved and cared for him - but he had not been available to see him since August.

"I thought how I would feel if I was in his position. At the earliest opportunity, we found two days for him and that is what you need to do as they are human beings. While Juninho is a really good footballer, he is first and foremost a human being.

"If you treat them in the right way and give them these opportunities, human beings normally repay that.

"If they (players) are happy off the pitch, they normally perform well on it."

Meanwhile, Cowley has confirmed that he is 'hopeful' that both Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard will both be available for the game with Yorkshire rivals Hull.

He commented: "We are hopeful that both will be available. They have been on the grass and we would certainly like them back in the squad as they are really, really important players.

"If we could have them back in the group, it would be a big plus for everybody.

"It is a very important game for us and if we could have them available, it would be beneficial. Everyone at the football club knows the quality that those two bring and they would definitely add to what we have."