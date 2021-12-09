Why Hull City duo Grant McCann and George Honeyman could be celebrating on Friday

Grant McCann.

Head coach Grant McCann is in the running to be named as the manager of the month following the Tigers' dramatic transformation in fortunes last month.

City started November in the relegation zone, but ended it in 19th place, five points above the bottom three following excellent wins over Barnsley, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Millwall - which saw McCann's side score a combined total of 12 goals and concede just once.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the process, Hull won four successive games at second-tier level for the first time since December 2018.

Vying for the gong alongside McCann are Blackburn Rovers chief Tony Mowbray, whose side rallied impressively from a crushing 7-0 home loss to Fulham with three wins and a draw from their next four matches and ex-Hull chief Marco Silva, whose Fulham team went unbeaten in five games in November and scored 13 goals.

QPR manager Mark Warburton, whose R's side collected 13 points from a possible 15, is also among the nominees.

Meanwhile, influential Tigers midfielder George Honeyman is in the running for the players' accolade for November after scoring three and assisting in two of Hull’s seven goals as they climbed out of the bottom three.

He is competing with QPR's Chris Willock - who spent a loan spell at Huddersfield Town in 2019-20 - Derby County's Tom Lawrence and Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony for the gong.

The news comes after Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore was named among the short-listed contenders for the League One manager of the month accolade for November.

Bidding for the award along with Moore are Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley - formerly boss at Huddersfield - Wigan chief Leam Richardson and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson.