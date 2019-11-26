Why Hull City midfielder Daniel Batty is in no rush regarding signing a new deal

HULL CITY midfielder Dan Batty insists he relaxed about his contractual situation and is in no rush to sign fresh terms after opening talks with the Tigers hierarchy about a new deal.

The midfielder, who came through the academy ranks, has impressed after emerging onto the scene with the club keen to tie him down to an extended contract.

The Pontefract-born player, who played his part in Hull's recovery after entering the fray from the bench in Sunday's 2-2 Championship draw at Middlesbrough, said: "I am not rushing into anything yet.

"I know I have got a long time here still.

"I have got the rest of this season and I have got an option year, so there is no rush in signing a new contract."

After a spell on the periphery, Batty did his cause no harm at all with a strong contribution at the Riverside, providing manager Grant McCann with food for thought ahead of Wednesday night's home encounter with surprise packages Preston.

Admitting that finding himself out of the side has been an issue to contend with, he said: "Yes, it does. To a certain extent, you do not feel like you are involved but you obviously are.

"We had a great run of form and he (McCann) is not going to change the team, it is just that really and once you get back in the side, you have got to take your opportunity.

"I have been out for quite a long time now and out of the team and it was just nice to get back in there and back on the pitch and play with the lads.

"Like he says, there is competition for positions and we will have to see what happens on Wednesday."