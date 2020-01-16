Why Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp might struggle at Rotherham United, according to Millers boss Paul Warne

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne isn't up for a job swap with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp after Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson claimed the German could get the Millers into the Premier League.

Former Arsenal, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough forward Merson heaped praise on the Liverpool chief this week, insisting that the manager is good enough to get Rotherham into the top flight.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.

Liverpool are the current European Champions and hold a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Millers have never reached the top tier of English football but currently sit top of League One as they target an immediate return to the Championship.

"I think the German coaching badges are better than the English ones," Warne joked.

"Klopp is a lot more experienced than me. But I don't want a job swap because I don't want to commute.

"I can understand Paul Merson's comments because, at the moment, Klopp is head and shoulders above everyone."

Warne admits that he wouldn't be confident of taking the Merseyside club to a Champions League title but feels he could help them win the Premier League.

He added: "I am not sure if I could win the Champions League, I haven't been involved in many Champions League games, so my experience isn't really up there.

"I reckon I might be able to win the Premier League with Liverpool this year.

"I would give myself a good chance. We are both top. We are top by a fraction but Liverpool are top a lot.

"But Liverpool are doing great this year and I hope they win everything because they are by far the best team to watch."

Warne does feel that Klopp might struggle with the wage structure at Rotherham.

The Millers highest-paid player was on £5,500 last season, compared to the Reds' top earner, Mohammed Salah, who is paid £200,000 per week.

"I am not sure that he could bring [Sadio] Mane and [Roberto] Firmino here, especially with the way the wage structure would work," Warne added.

"I understand Merson's point and I am not insulted by that, that is for sure."