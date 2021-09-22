Barnsley FC striker Victor Adeboyejo, pictured scoring against Preston last December. It was the last time he found the net for the Reds. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The frontman's last goal arrived in the 2-1 home victory over Preston in December and he has yet to find the net in 2021.

Adeboyejo missed a good opportunity in the recent draw at Stoke City and has not found the net in his last 31 appearances, although a fair number have been from the substitutes' bench.

So far in 2021-22, the Reds have mustered just six league goals, with Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser notching two apiece and Toby Sibbick and Callum Styles being the club's only other sole scorers in the Championship.

Schopp's side have netted just twice in four matches at Oakwell thus far.

On Adeboyejo's scoring drought, Schopp said: "Yes, like other guys. For Vic, it was not an easy pre-season and he had a lot of problems and was injured a lot and couldn't work that much on what he needs to work (on).

"He is a smart guy and an absolute professional in everything and has a lot of responsibility to get (totally) fit and I think we are in a good way with that.

"For strikers, it is always important to score to get the confidence and I am pretty sure he will get the chance to score.

"If he is fit, he is the type of player right now from the physical part in games where we need a lot of this type of player. He is a player who can give us a lot in the evolution of the way that the games go.