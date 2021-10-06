.

The latest standings are posted below. Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our grand order of all things Yorkshire. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section either way.

1: Rotherham United DWDWWW (=) - Flexing their muscles is the phrase. The Millers have started better than their previous League One promotion seasons in 2017-18 and 2019-20 and rivals have every right to be worried.

Six without defeat, Paul Warne’s side are keeping their foot on the pedal in the league and Papa John’s Trophy and no-one has taken more points away from home in League One so far in 21-22 than the Millers, who have also won seven of their last 11 games in all competitions, losing just twice.

TOP DOG: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Tony Johnson

2: Harrogate Town DLDDWW (+2) – As with Rotherham, Harrogate can look back on a powerhouse opening to 21-22. Simon Weaver’s side have lost just once so far this term in 12 matches and are also going strongly in both the league and Papa John’s Trophy, with victories in the past week over Oldham Athletic and Newcastle United under-21s having continued their upward momentum.

3: Huddersfield Town LWLLWD (=) – Followed on from an excellent midweek Roses victory against Blackburn with a hard-earned and gritty point at Luton to continue their encouraging start to the season - minus a couple of blips. After 11 games of the current campaign, Town are three points better off than they were at the same stage of last term. The question is can they kick on and maintain it. Something that they failed to do in 2020-1.

4: Sheffield United DWDWLL (-2) – Back-to-back defeats at Boro and Bournemouth - with the one on the south coast being a very controversial one - have dimmed the lights a little for the Blades after a spritely September. The fact that United are ranked in sixth place in the Championship’s latest six-match guide provides a bit of positive perspective.

5: Leeds United DLDDLW (+2) – You sense that, for a variety of reasons, Leeds simply had to win against Watford last weekend and they did.

ON THE UP: Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It ended United’s worst start to a league season since 1935 as they headed into the latest international break with a psychological fillip ahead of Premier League games against Southampton, Wolves, Norwich and Leicester before the fortnight-long hiatus in November. Leeds fans can now enjoy their break a bit more.

6: Doncaster Rovers LWWLLW (+3) – Welcome signs of life at last. Lower than a snake’s belly after a brutal six-goal loss at Ipswich, Rovers dug deep to chisel out a priceless 2-1 win over MK Dons last weekend - a testament to the fact that Richie Wellens certainly has not lost the dressing room. His players are playing for him.

After not winning at home in the league since early March, Doncaster have won their last two matches - three in all competitions - and that facet should not be discounted. Rovers, ranked 16th in League One’s latest six-match guide, are yet to pick up a point on their travels this term following six straight losses. That needs to change and then maybe they are onto something.

7: Hull City DLLLDW (+1) – Another side who have made some refreshing and much-needed strides of late. City’s cherished win over Boro last weekend was their first at home at Championship level since ironically beating the Teessiders in July 2020. Their previous home victory in front of supporters was a fair bit further back at Christmas 2019.

BIG DROP: Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday drop four places to eighth. Picture: Steve Ellis

Victory over Boro secured their first league success in ten matches and it was the first time they had taken the lead with the first goal in a game this term. A day for welcome milestones for City.

8: Sheffield Wednesday LDDWLW (-4) – Granted, Wednesday triumphed at Mansfield in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek, but that’s hardly their major priority is it..

Promotion and an instant return to the Championship and a run of just one win in six League One matches is pretty under-whelming, as was last Saturday’s very disappointing home reverse to Oxford United. Must do better and Darren Moore will know that.

9: Middlesbrough LWLLWL (-3) – Consistently inconsistent and Boro’s form is infuriating both Neil Warncok and fans alike. Architects of their own downfall in failing to take chances at Hull, the Teessiders have lost four of their last six Championship games and are ranked in a disappointing 18th place in the division’s latest six-match guide. Underwhelming.

ROCK-BOTTOM: Barnsley head coach, Markus Schopp Picture: Bruce Rollinson

10: Bradford City DLDLLW (+1) – Registered a much-needed first win in eight games in all competitions with a 2-0 Roses win over Rochdale and the hope of everyone connected with the claret and amber is that it is the precursor to improved fortunes after a poor start to the autumn in League Two. We will find out a bit more after City’s long trip to Newport where they will be seeking to avoid a fourth successive league defeat on the road.

11: Barnsley LDDLLL (-1) – It’s hard to appreciate that the Reds were just three games away from the Premier League in May. An early season drama has lurched into a crisis by way of a wretched nine-match winless streak, with many disgruntled fans calling for the head of under-fire head coach Markus Schopp.