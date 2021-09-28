.

Still, we have put together a pretty handy Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Sheffield Wednesday leading the way ahead of the Blades and Leeds United. Here’s our line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper – Brad Collins (Barnsley): Picking out the best keeper was comfortably the toughest selection issue, with Collins - in outstanding form this term - just getting the nod ahead of Illan Meslier and Joe Lumley. Impressive again in a poor collective show by the Reds by the seaside and made some key saves.

Defence – George Baldock (Sheffield United): Showed signs of being back to his buccaneering best down the right with a dynamic and composed display against Derby as the Blades continued their upward trajectory.

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United): Leeds may have lost, but Saturday was one that the strapping teenager won’t forget on his league debut. Competed well against West Ham battering ram Michail Antonio and produced a composed and mature performance. Might just be hearing a bit more about this lad over the years.

Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday): Produced a performance of character and resolution at Portman Road and but for a late aberration by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, it would have helped to yield three points for his side. Strong stuff from Hutchinson.

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers): If Rovers are to get out of the quicksand at the foot of League One, solid and dependable professionals like Rowe will have a big say about it.

A consistent force at Plymouth.

Midfield – Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United): Enjoying a fine start to his Millers career and was here, there and everywhere - again - in a man-of-the-match showing for his club against Crewe.

Looks a fine signing.

Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday): Gave Wednesday an energy rush at Ipswich and found the net in splendid fashion. It should have been enough to win the game.

Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday): Showed what he brings to the table with an assured performance in East Anglia and gave Wednesday both composure and guile. Good to see from a player who can be a real force in League One at his best.

Lewis O’Brien (Huddersfield Town): Not a great day for Town, but O’Brien provided much of the drive and go-forward on show at Swansea and was involved in some of their better moments in the Principality.

Forwards – Raphinha (Leeds United): Produced another dazzling and irresistible performance, crowned by a goal against West Ham, while also hitting the post. Went off later on in the second half after feeling the effects of the knock he picked up in the recent game at Newcastle and how Leeds missed him. Class act.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United): May have missed a couple of chances, but like all tip-top strikers, Sharp persevered and got his rewards. He was never going to miss a late penalty on Saturday, was he and how he enjoyed celebrating in front of Derby supporters who have previously given him stick. You cannot put a good man down.

Manager/head coach: Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday).