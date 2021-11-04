Why Victor Adeboyejo and Barnsley both enjoyed a welcome ‘bit of luck’ at Oakwell

Wednesday was the night things changed for both.

Whether it is lasting or not, time will tell, but Adeboyejo felt a first win in 14 matches had been coming for a team working hard without reward. The same might be said of the striker, who scored his first goal since mid-December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With another huge Championship game at home to Hull City tomorrow, the timing has been pretty good for them, if not coach Markus Schopp, who lost his job after defeat at Bristol City.

Barnsley's Victor Adeboyejo celebrates his first-half equaliser against Derby County. Picture: Tony Johnson

“It was literally just a bit of luck (needed) because even on Saturday we had so many chances to draw or even push further,” said Adeboyejo, whose side lost 2-1 after taking the lead at Ashton Gate.

“I can’t really put my finger on (why things went wrong under Schopp) but I feel like everyone went into every single game with the same sort of mindset to work hard, run, press, to be effective, and for some reason it just wasn’t clicking.

“But it always felt like it was a matter of time.

“To be able to dig deep and get the result is a massive confidence boost going into Hull.”

In just a few days, caretaker coach Joseph Laumann appeared to get his message across well as this time Barnsley came from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

“In the days leading up to the game, the talk was it was all about us – that was the clear message from Jo,” explained Adeboyejo.

“He’s just been open in what he wants in terms of being direct. He explained exactly what he wanted and we all understood.

“It wasn’t too much of a change, he just lit that fire in us to keep going. He told us we’re the only ones who can get ourselves out of this.”

Adeboyejo is the third Barnsley striker in a week-and-a-half to score his first goal this season. Devante Cole had an assist in his next outing and Aaron Leya Iseka now has three in as many games.

“It’s been tough but hopefully there’ll be many more,” said Adeboyejo. “You try not to think about it too much. I was trying to go back to basics, have a good performance and impose my ability.