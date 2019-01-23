Will David Beckham be in Halifax on Saturday? The former England captain is to become a shareholder of Salford City

Former England captain David Beckham will join his former Class of 92 team-mates in becoming a part-owner of Salford City, who face FC Halifax Town this Saturday.

Beckham will take a 10 per cent stake in the National League club, currently third in the table, alongside former Manchester United stars Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

That will take the group’s joint ownership stake up to 60 per cent, with the other 40 per cent belonging to businessman Peter Lim.

The FA still has to approve the deal, but Gary Neville says Beckham is set to attend a Salford game over the next two or three weeks.

The Class of 92 bought the club in 2014 and have overseen three promotions in four seasons.

The face Halifax at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).