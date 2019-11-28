Will Hull City sell Jarrod Bowen in January?

Jarrod Bowen is the best striker in the Championship - and Hull City boss Grant McCann doesn't even want to think about what January might bring.

McCann reiterated his opinion that Bowen is the best forward in the second tier after he starred in the 4-0 win over Preston.

Jarrod Brown bagged a brace as Hull City drew with Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The 22-year-old broke the deadlock in the first half, taking his tally for the club to 50, and rounded off the scoring with his 14th of the season.

Those goals added to the two he scored against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Bowen has now scored more Championship goals than any other player since August 2018, with 35, leading to speculation that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards in January.

Asked if he wanted Bowen to stop making the headlines ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window, McCann said: "No, I want him to keep scoring. He deserves it.

"That is the biggest thing that he has, his mentality is unbelievable. People do not see that. How high he is every day on the training pitch, the best trainer.

"In the 85th minute when he lost the ball, he sprinted back to get it. He gets the rewards, with all the goals and assists, because of his work-rate.

"The question, if you ask me if we are going to sell in January, is not for me really. The way he is playing at the minute, we are over the moon.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, he is the best at what he does in this league, in that position. And we are delighted to have him."

McCann believes the foundations of Wednesday night's win were set during their second-half fightback at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

"Probably our most complete performance of the season," he said.

"We have had games with seven or eight performing, but tonight we had one to 11 from the start.

"And that probably came off the back of the second half at Middlesbrough. We have worked on trying to get better all the time."