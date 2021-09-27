Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp. Pictures: Getty Images

WINNERS

Billy Sharp: On a day when a number of Yorkshire's clubs dropped points after conceding late goals, Sheffield United did the opposite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades striker Billy Sharp netted an 89th-minute penalty to seal a 1-0 victory over Championship crisis club Derby County on Saturday and celebrated passionately in front of an away end that had abused him throughout the duration of the contest.

Michail Antonio fires home West Ham's late winner at Elland Road.

In a brutally honest post-match interview, the 35-year-old said: "I wish I could play against them every week.

"I think their fans were disrespectful. I don't mind stick, but if they are going to give me that all game then they deserve it back.

"I am delighted I have scored because I don't like them."

Harrogate Town: The Sulphurites served up their worst display of the season to date and probably didn't deserve anything against a Stevenage side who arrived in North Yorkshire without a win in eight matches.

But, despite this, they managed a clean-sheet (courtesy of three goal-line clearances) and a point, which keeps them third in the League Two standings.

To be within touching distance of top spot and having lost just one of 10 games in all competitions so far this term represents quite the achievement for arguably the division's smallest club.

LOSERS

Leeds United: The Whites were not alone in conceding a costly last-gasp goal, with Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers all suffering the same fate, but the stakes are highest of all in the Premier League.

Leading West Ham United 1-0 at the break through Raphinha's 19th-minute effort, Marcelo Bielsa's team ended up empty-handed after Michail Antonio netted late on at Elland Road.

As a result, Leeds stay in the relegation zone with just three points to their name and their wait for a first league victory of the campaign goes on.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Leading 1-0 with 90 minutes on the clock, it appeared as if Sheffield Wednesday were on course for a welcome three points at Portman Road.

That was until on-loan goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted hosts Ipswich Town a share of the spoils with a horrendous blunder.

The former Leeds United stopper committed the cardinal sin of all goalkeepers in not looking behind him before releasing the ball.

He failed to spot the lurking Macauley Bonne, and when Peacock-Farrell dropped the ball at his feet, Bonne pounced, before the ball was squared to ex-Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin to fire into an empty net.

Bradford City's players: As if the Bantams' winless run being extended into a sixth match following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crawley wasn't bad enough, City's players also felt the wrath of a furious Derek Adams.

Bradford's manager dished out the hairdryer treatment both at half-time and after the final whistle, the forthright Scot revealing that he told his charges in "no uncertain terms" exactly how little he thought of their efforts down in Sussex.

Doncaster Rovers: It looked as if a corner might have been turned after Richie Wellens' Rovers secured back-to-back wins by beating Morecambe and Manchester City Under-21s last week.

But they reverted to type on Saturday, going down 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle in heartbreaking fashion.