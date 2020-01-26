Women's football team make history playing Huddersfield Town's John Smiths' Stadium for first time

History has been made in women's football after Huddersfield Town played its first match at the club's official home grounds.

Huddersfield Town Women took on Ipswich Town for the FA Cup in the first match of its kind at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

Young fans turn out for Huddersfield Town Ladies first match at the John Smith's Stadium against Ipswich Town Ladies in the FA Cup.

Previously, the team has only ever played at the Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall, about six miles outside of the town centre, since being founded in 1988.

Hundreds of young girls turned out to cheer on as the women levelled up to their male counterparts in the Terriers.

The match was hailed as a great moment for the club, proving the re-emergence in popularity of women's football.

Despite a loss of 4-1, the chairman of the team described it as an "historic day for the entire club" with 1,115 people turning out.

Huddersfield Town Ladies first match at the John Smith's Stadium against Ipswich Town Ladies in the FA Cup.



"As far as we are aware, this is the first time the women have played at the stadium," said David Mallin, chairman of Huddersfield Town Women



"Someone said there may have been a game in 1995 but it was only a friendly when the stadium had just opened.



"This helps raise the profile. We have been working increasingly closely with the club for the last couple of years. We get free kit and we get use the training facilities which saves us a lot of money."



Mr Mallin added: "We usually get between 75 and 150 supporters there and occasionally 200 so playing at the stadium is a totally different thing. It will hopefully take us to the next level.

Young fans get ready for Huddersfield Town Ladies first match at the John Smith's Stadium against Ipswich Town Ladies in the FA Cup.



"We have a lot of interest and we are a club moving in the right direction but this gives us a massive boost."



Mr Mallin, whose daughter Kate, 30, is club captain and the longest-serving player, said: "I played rugby as a youngster more than football so I don't know where Kate gets her skills from.



"But it's down to her that I'm involved. I came along when she was about 12 and ended up on the committee. Now I'm a level one coach and work with the under-10s. As a club we are doing things well."

The club's supporter's association meanwhile said it was "overjoyed" women were now playing the same turf as their male counterparts.

Jim Chisem, from Huddersfield Town Supporter's Association (HTSA) said: "We have had a close relationship with Huddersfield Town Ladies for around three years now.

"One of our main objectives as an organisation is to promote the women's team specifically, and women's football more generally.

"We always make it clear that we represent Huddersfield Town and Huddersfield Town Ladies supporters."

Mr Chisem added: "We have worked to develop a closer relationship between the men's and women's clubs, so we are overjoyed that the latter is playing at the stadium. We hope that it becomes a regular occurrence."