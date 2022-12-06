World Cup 2022 team of the tournament so far dominated by England stars and includes ex-Sheffield United man, Arsenal forward, Man United star and former Liverpool defender - gallery
Three England players feature in the team of the tournament so far at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, based off WhoScored ratings.
Ex-Sheffield United and Hull City man Harry Maguire makes the cut after a number of fine displays alongside John Stones in the heart of the Three Lions’ defence.
Maguire’s selection in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man travelling squad for the tournament in Qatar came in for criticism following the defender’s form for Manchester United this term, with the 29-year-old making just nine appearances for the Red Devils this season.
However, the Yorkshire-born defender swiftly justified his inclusion after starting in all three of England’s group games as they picked up seven points to top Group B. He also played a key role as England advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.
The Three Lions are one of only two nations to have more than one player in the WhoScored team of the tournament so far, with two players from France making the cut. Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Portugal, Argentina and the Netherlands aralso represented.
In a 4-4-2 formation, here’s who makes the cut for the best XI so far this winter as we approach the conclusion of the first knockout stage in Qatar...