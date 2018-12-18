World Cup success key to future of women’s game in England

Women’s football stands at a “tipping point” as England head into the 2019 World Cup, according to former Lionesses’ captain Casey Stoney.

Phil Neville’s squad coasted through their qualification group for next summer’s finals in France, winning seven out of eight matches and conceding just once.

England have been drawn against World Cup debutants Scotland, Japan and Argentina as they look to improve on reaching the semi-finals four years ago in Canada.

Stoney, who won 130 international caps and is now head coach of Manchester United Women, believes should the Lionesses get things right next summer then the women’s game would be lifted to a whole new level.

“The women’s game is on a bit of a tipping point at the moment and if they could go and win a World Cup it might tip it where we want it to go,” said Stoney.

“It will be Phil’s first tournament in charge and he has some fantastic players in the squad who have been to a couple of World Cups and a Euro Championship now, so they have got experience, and they will be in a good place.

“The loss to Sweden recently, though, will do England a real good favour in the long run, knowing they still have to go and do some work before they get out at the World Cup.”

Former defender Stoney, who played for Arsenal, Charlton, Chelsea, Lincoln, and Liverpool, added: “The fact the FA Women’s Super League is strong now and all of the teams are professional can only help Phil going into the World Cup.

“The key is keeping all of the players fit and being able to have everybody available.”

England’s game with Scotland will be the first World Cup match for both teams in Nice on June 9.

Scotland were also in the same group as England at Euro 2017 in Holland, but were beaten 6-0.

Stoney, though, does not believe there will be any sense of complacency from Neville’s squad, which will be missing Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs following surgery on her anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“Scotland will be a tough game. I know in the Euros, England won 6-0, but Scotland were missing some key players and I think it will be a really interesting fixture and one you probably wouldn’t want in your opening game,” said Stoney, part of the England squad which reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and also spent time working alongside Neville after her retirement.

Stoney, 36, was speaking as she helped with a coaching session at Meninas FC in Hertfordshire, which was founded early in 2018 and now has some 85 girls playing across seven teams in five age groups.

There are now 18 coaches, all volunteers, with McDonald’s grassroots programme helping provide funding for seven of the group to go through their badges.

