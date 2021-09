The Bulls said the postponed was due to a "potential Covid-19 incident at Hereford FC."

York were due to go into Saturday's game on the back of their first two league wins of the season, whilst their hosts were still looking for theirs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No date has yet been set for a rearranged game.

POSTPONEMENT: York City's Community Stadium home had been due to host Hereford on Saturday