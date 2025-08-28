York City have sacked manager Adam Hinshelwood five games after he led them to a 96-point season in the Conference.

It was not enough to take the Minstermen up automatically, and they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Oldham Athletic, who finished 23 points behind and went on to win promotion.

Hinshelwood was allowed to make a number of free transfer signings in the summer, including the likes of Ollie Banks, Hiram Boateng, Mark Kitching, Ashley Palmer and Greg Olley.

York have made an unbeaten start to the new Conference campaign, but three of their opening four games have been drawn.

SACKED: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Now the 41-year-old and his first-team coach Cam Morrison have been sacked.

“We would like to thank Adam for everything he has done for the club since his arrival early last year," said co-chairs Matt and Julie-Anne Uggla. "We wish him nothing but the very best for the future. We look forward to announcing the new manager in due course.”

The 41-year-old former Brighton and Hove Albion defender – his son Jack now plays for the Seagulls – relocated to York after spending the early part of his managerial career in the south with Selsey, Worthing (twice) and Hastings United.

He took over in Ferbruary 2024, rescuing York from relegation on the final day of the 2023-24 season after being appointed that season, then led them to their highest points total since 1984 (in the old Fourth Division).

Assistant manager Gary Elphick, who like Morrison followed Hinshelwood from Worthing, has been placed in temporary charge.