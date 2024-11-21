York City Supporters Trust have called for an independent review into football policing in Hartlepool after violent clashes between fans following last season's Conference game at Hartlepool United.

YCST have spent nearly 10 months gathering evidence and compiling a report into events before, during and after the January 27 game, but say the host police force promised "to share independent reports... but unfortunately, after a number of requests and delaying tactics, these reports have not materialised".

The report also criticises the police for being overly hostile towards York supporters.

Its conclusions and recommendations include criticisms of both clubs, both sets of fans, North Yorkshire Police (NYP) and even itself, promising to appoint a volunteer supporter liaison officer (SLO) to try to help prevent such incidents.

DISTURBANCES: Victoria Park, the home of Hartlepool United

But the biggest criticisms are reserved for Cleveland Police.

It was noted their North Yorkshire counterparts graded the game as "medium" risk, but the two forces had different definitions of how the response should be handled.

The report noted a "very high" police presence it claimed raised tensions, including reports of 20 officers lining the Hartlepool railway station car park in riot gear and "an inconsistent approach to interactions with supporters."

It complained all the police focus was on York supporters, and included "intimidation tactics" and "significant use of force by police (canine units specifically)" at the station.

The report was critical of the approach and "language used" by Cleveland Police in a meeting with YCST, saying they "took no responsibility for any errors in the course of the day and YCST officials left with the impression that Cleveland Police felt the operation had been handled correctly".

A police complaint has been raised about an incident where a child was struck by a police officer trying to separate supporters.

"One instance caused significant concern where a fan can be seen trapped behind a door with hands aloft surrendering and cooperating with the dog handler," the report noted. "The fan is physically moved around the door and released, at which point the dog bites him on the waist. The fan is then dragged back behind the police line and arrested with the dog still clamped on his waistband."

It did acknowledge video evidence of aggressive supporter behaviour toward the police throughout, with some away fans arriving in the town having consumed significant volumes of alcohol and verbally abusing police immediately they came across them, as well as intimidating bystanders.

Pyrotechnics were illegally used by away fans during the game, and coins reportedly thrown onto the pitch.

Hartlepool claimed to be unaware of the designated pub for away fans, which York only advertised twice. The route, significantly out of the way of that from the railway station to the football ground, passed "a notorious home supporters bar" and "was not signposted or highlighted by police" according to the report.

The Trust "received multiple reports of multiple fans entering the ground on the same ticket” but the club identified only six instances.

There were reports of "significant overcrowding" in seating areas and walkways and a lack of disabled viewing areas.

A row of seats damaged at a previous game had been sold, but Hartlepool told the Trust there were enough unsold seats to accommodate this.

Hartlepool reported before the game the away end was sold out but the matchday figure provided was not said to have matched the one given to Cleveland Police.

The official figures said 1,046 tickets were sold for the 1,080-capacity section, of which 924 fans were registered as having entered.

A lack of communication of post-match plans for the away fans was also criticised, as was sending them on the same route as home supporters.

The report calls for more coordination between police, clubs, and supporters, more work to "develop and advertise pre-game plans for away supporters” and more "alignment between police game grading and policing tactics required".

On the policing, it said: "The lack of an independent review means significant questions remain regarding the legitimacy of the tactics deployed."

The Trust called on York to "ensure that all social media connected to the football club represents expected behaviour from fans" and "be more open about the impact, and potential impact, on the football club by the rise in issues created by supporters", something they admitted they should also play a bigger part in.

Part of the role of a new SLO would be to create and implement a supporters code of conduct, and to hold regular meetings with NYP.

The report acknowledged Hartlepool officials were "open and honest" about the issues York fans experienced, and addressed many of the issues raised by the report before receiving it. The capacity of the away end has since been reduced to 880.