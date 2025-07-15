York City transfer news: Former Doncaster Rovers defender heads out on loan
The 25-year-old has joined Conference rivals Hartlepool United for 2025-26.
John was a regular in his maiden season at the Community Stadium, making 33 league appearances as the Minstermen finished second in the table, and scoring in the final two games of the campaign.
He played the whole of the play-off semi-final against Oldham Athletic, which the visitors won 3-0 en route to securing promotion back to the Football League.
John joined Doncaster on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019-20, making the move permanently 12 months later before joining Rochdale after two further years in South Yorkshire.
