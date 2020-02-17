Yorkshire’s Team of the Week sees Leeds United and Rotherham United leading the way

The promotion-chasing Uniteds of Leeds and Rotherham dominate this week’s team of the week.

Leeds have had a difficult spell since mid-December, but took an important point at Brentford on Tuesday then completely outplayed Bristol City at the weekend, despite only winning 1-0. As a result, their representatives are from the back end of the team.

LEADING LIGHT: Luke Ayling celebrates his winning goal. for Leeds United against Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

League One leaders Rotherham United were held to a draw at home to struggling Wimbledon on Saturday, but manager Paul Warne felt this was another performance which was better than the result.

Barnsley, Bradford City, Huddersfield and Hull City are represented after varying two-game weeks, but there is no one from Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, who are unfortunately pretty consistent in their poor form at present.

Goalkeeper: Daniel Iversen (Rotherham United) – A solid performance from the Millers’ on-loan goalkeeper in their draw with Wimbeldon.

Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds United) – A real leader for the Whites, Ayling backed up a brilliant defensive display against Brentford with a thrilling attacking one versus Bristol City, scoring the only goal.

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber, pictured on the touchline at Craven Cottage at Craven Cottage. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Centre-back: Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) – Two solid performances from the Doncaster central defender.

Centre-back: Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town) – A poor midweek for the Terriers was recovered at Derby County, but Stearman has quickly established himself as a steady defensive presence.

Left-back: Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) – Leeds’s utility man has been used at left-back this week, and was excellent against Bristol City, having a shot deflected against the crossbar and creating chances for others.

Central midfield: Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) – No surprise that the Whites looked much more solid defensively with their midfield anchorman back from suspension last week.

How they line-up this week ... Graphic: Graeme Bandeira.

Central midfield: Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) – Dan Barlaser and Matt Crooks both impressed in the Millers’ midfield on Saturday, but the latter’s goal gets him the nod.

Right wing: Mallik Wilks (Hull City) – The right winger has made a quick impact on the KCOM Stadium, and scored in Friday’s pulsating 4-4 draw with Swansea City, on a night when Marcus Maddison and Leandro Lopes Da Siilva scored their first Hull goals.

Hole: Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) – “He is a leader in my team. When Cauley is in the mood he is a big player,” said Gerhard Struber after a two-goal performance against former club Fulham from his attacking midfielder.

Left-winger: Shay McCartan (Bradford City) – Could not make the same impact away from home on Saturday, but the two goals which secured Stuart McCall’s first win back at Valley Parade earn him the nod.

Centre-forward: Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United) – A goalscoring performance from the bench earn Rotherham’s record signing a spot ahead of Hull’s Josh Magennis.

Manager: Gerhard Struber (Barnsley) – The Austrian sounded as despondent as he was frustrated after Tuesday’s midweek defeat at home to Birmingham City, but got a brilliant response on Saturday to beat Fulham for the second time this season.