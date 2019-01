1. Hull City WWWWLW (+1)

Registered their sixth successive league victory in Saturday's outstanding 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. It was the first time since April 1910 that Hull had recorded a sixth consecutive win at second tier or above.'Nine unbeaten at league level, the Tigers are top of the Championship's six-match form guide and are second in the ten-match guide after a haul of 23 points from the last 27.

