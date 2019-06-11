Zeli Ismail becomes Bradford City's fourth signing of a busy close-season

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer believes that the club have landed a real talent in Walsall winger Zeli Ismail.

The Albanian-born player, 25, who started his career at Wolves academy, has signed an initial one-year deal and will officially join the club on July 1.

Ismail, who counts Burton Albion, Bury and Notts County among his former clubs, is City's fourth signing of the close season following on from the additions of defenders Ben Richards-Everton and Tyler French and keeper Sam Hornby.

On Ismail, Bowyer said: “In Zeli, we have beaten off competition from other clubs to sign a very good, technical player.

“He can go past people and is at a good age with plenty of experience.

“Once we got him to the stadium and told him of the season-ticket sales, he was very excited.

“We look forward to working with him on the training ground and developing him as an individual.”

On joining the club, Ismail added: “I am really happy to be here. I know this is the right move for me and cannot wait to get in front of the crowd.

“As a footballer you do not want to hide, you want to play in front of the kind of support we have here.

“Who would not want to play in front of these fans? It is what playing football is all about!

“I met Gary (Bowyer) and he is a fantastic person. His ambition for the club is massive and he was one of the main reasons I was keen to sign.

“Bradford City is a massive name. Hopefully, we can climb back up the Football League and really push on.”