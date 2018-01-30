Aldwark Manor offering chance to try your hand at golf for free

Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel, in Alne, near York, are throwing open their doors to tempt people to return to golf – or, maybe, try it for the first time.

The resort will host an open day on Saturday, February 10, with a complimentary round of golf on offer.

Anthony Moore, Aldwark Manor’s head of golf, will be on hand to answer questions and to demonstrate to newcomers how to get started.

Refreshments will also be available, but places will need to be booked in advance.

Moore said: “We are continuing, in 2018, to look to get more people into golf – the social and health benefits involved in golf are now well documented. It’s good for both physical and mental health for all ages.

“This open day provides an opportunity for complete beginners to see what it’s about or for lapsed players to come back and try it again.

“They can also take a look around the resort here to see what other facilities are on offer. And, if visitors are unable to come on February 10, we will be doing the same again on March 10.”

To book a place at Aldwark Manor’s open day, call 01347 838353 or email aldwarkmanorgolf@qhotels.co.uk.