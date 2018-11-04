Austwick gets all set for South Africa Challenge

FULFORD’S Charlotte Austwick left for South Africa yesterday where she will be part of a Northern Hemisphere team that takes on their Southern counterparts in the The Global Challenge at Hermanus.

Austwick, who was unbeaten five years ago as she helped Yorkshire claim the English county title, hopes the event will prove ideal prepping ahead of her sitting the Ladies European Tour’s qualifying school test in Morocco next month.

She swaps the shrinking, cold days of an English autumn for the sunshine of the Cape South coast for a week of friendly yet competitive golf in a match designed to raise funds for the Bang The Drum charity campaign. Austwick’s name was put forward for consideration by the Global Challenge’s organisers who were delighted to include the former Sunningdale Foursomes winner.

After a challenging 2017 that saw her undergo surgery for a bad ankle injury and later have her appendix removed, Austwick is glad 2018 is drawing to a close on a much more positive note.

She had been considering using an event in Spain to sharpen up her game for Q School, but instead will compete in the Ryder Cup-style Global Challenge.

“I was thinking of going to Spain, and was looking and planning for that event, when I got the message about the Global Challenge,” she said.

“This time of the year you’re not getting on the golf course so much because it is freezing cold and the days are shorter. I’m also trying to work.”

Austwick knows the challenges faced by every amateur who turns professional to play tournament golf, but said: “I don’t have any other commitments at the moment, I live with mum and dad,

“I couldn’t see myself in a nine-to-five job just now, I work two part-time jobs to fund myself as I don’t have any sponsors at the moment, but if I back myself it gives you that bit extra something because if you have things too easy you don’t really appreciate what you have.

“It is frustrating at times, the balancing act, but every penny that I’m spending I’ve earned myself, so you kind of appreciate stuff.”

She admitted that she faced a different packing experience from normal – “it’s usually a case of pick some golf clothes then a couple of t-shirts for lounging around in” – although she has been told that the Global Challenge’s apres golf itinerary will be relaxed rather than formal.