Barclay Brown, Sheffield amateur, makes fast start at 150th Open at St Andrews

The amateur who plays out of Hallamshire Golf Club and is on a golf scholarship at Stanford in the United States, demonstrated his fearlessness on the biggest stages by posting a four-under-par total in the first round at the Old Course.
While not good enough for the outright lead, it at least had him on the first page of the leaderboard.
Teeing off in the second group out at 6.46am, Brown – who qualified for his maiden Open appearance at Hollinwell earlier this month - had birdies on the seventh ninth, 12th, 14th and famous road hole 17th. He only dropped one shot on the 10th.