Barclay Brown, Sheffield amateur, makes fast start at 150th Open at St Andrews

The amateur who plays out of Hallamshire Golf Club and is on a golf scholarship at Stanford in the United States, demonstrated his fearlessness on the biggest stages by posting a four-under-par total in the first round at the Old Course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While not good enough for the outright lead, it at least had him on the first page of the leaderboard.

England's Barclay Brown on the 16th green during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. (Picture: PA)

Teeing off in the second group out at 6.46am, Brown – who qualified for his maiden Open appearance at Hollinwell earlier this month - had birdies on the seventh ninth, 12th, 14th and famous road hole 17th. He only dropped one shot on the 10th.