The 23-year-old left-hander from Hallowes Golf Club, who missed out on a golden ticket to the Open and the Masters by winning the British Amateur, is back at St Anne’s Old Links today hoping to complete the job.

He is one of nearly 280 hopefuls spread across four courses playing 36 holes to determine the final 12 qualifiers for the game’s oldest major championship.

He managed it last year, the only amateur to progress through final qualifying with rounds of 63, 69 at the familiar track of St Anne’s Old Links.

In the hunt: Sam Bairstow is hoping to qualify for this year's Open when he plays at St Anne's Old Links today. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The majority of the Yorkshire entrants find themselves across the Pennines at St Anne’s Old Links, among them Marcus Armitage – a winner on the European Tour 12 months ago – Harrogate’s John Parry and Nicholas Poppleton of Wath, who qualified for his debut at the Open via this route last year.

Rotherham’s Jonathan Thomson, who had a hole-in-one on his Open debut at Royal St George’s last year, hopes home course advantage will help him book a return having switched clubs to Hollinwell near Mansfield which is one of four courses staging final qualifying.

Thomson is joined at Hollinwell by Hallamshire amateur Barclay Brown among others.

Ben Schmidt, another Rotherham Golf Club alumnus who turned professional last year after representing Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup, vies for qualification at Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland.

Prince’s in Kent is the other final qualifying venue with all places to be decided today.

Yorkshire players in action – Hollinwell: Barclay Brown (a, Hallamshire) 6.50am, 12.20pm; Joe Dean (Worksop) 10.05am, 3.35pm; David Houlding (Moortown) 1.35am, 4.05pm; Ben Rhodes (Headingley) 9.55am, 3.25pm; Samuel Rook (Lindrick) 7.10am, 12.40pm; Jonathan Thomson (Hollinwell) 7.55am, 1.25pm; William Whiteoak (Ilkley) 9am, 2.30pm.

St Anne’s Old Links: Marcus Armitage (Howley Hall) 8.25am, 2.10pm; Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) 7.10am, 12.55pm; Daniel Bradbury (a, Wakefield) 7am, 12.45pm; Bailey Gill (Lindrick) 8.15am, 2pm; David Hague (Malton and Norton) 7.50am, 1.35pm; Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall) 7.30am, 1.15pm; Nick Marsh (Huddersfield) 8.15am, 2pm; George Mason (a, Wath) 7.50am, 1.35pm; Nick McCarthy (Moortown) 8.45am, 2.30pm; John Parry (Harrogate) 7am, 12.45pm; Nick Poppleton (Wath) 7.20am, 1.05pm; Daniel Thomas (Ilkley) 8.55am, 2.40pm.