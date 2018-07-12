Burkill continues to shine in Yorkshire Challenge Bowl at Leeds

Have your say

LIZ BURKILL led the stroke play qualifiers for the match play stage of the Yorkshire Challenge Bowl on her home course, Leeds, and carried that form into day two.

She followed an 8&7 win over club-mate Carol Wilson with a 7&6 victory against Maxine Woodhead (Brough) to earn a semi-final today against Moortown’s Christine Mannion.

Mannion edged club-mate Judy Owens one up before defeating Driffield’s Jane Worthington 5&4.

Lindsey Holt, of Oakdale, and Enid Spencer, also playing on her home track, meet in the other semi-final.

Holt won two all-Oakdale battles, with Andrea Johnson, 2&1, and Jane Henderson, 5&4.

Spencer also beat a club-mate, Fiona Barber, 8&7 and then Anne Weston (Moortown) 5&4.

Oakdale’s Ann Birtles and Ronnie Hague lifted the Ilkley Trophy after their victory in the day’s greensomes competition at Leeds.

They scored a net 67 to win by just over a point from Otley duo Sue Snow and Sally Wetherall, who totalled 68.2.

Hallowes’ Lynn Harrison and Jacqui Lomas were third with a net 68.8.