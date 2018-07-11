Crow Nest Park's Walsh starts IMG World Championship by dipping under par

CROW Nest Park's Louie Walsh shot a one-under-par 71 in the first round of the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in California.

Twelve-year-old Walsh is competing in the Boys' 11-12 category at the Morgan Run Club & Resort, in Sante Fe.

He got off to a great start with a birdie at the first, but by the turn was one over after dropped shots at five and eight.

The Brighouse High pupil got back under par with consecutive gains at the start of his back nine, on 10 and 11.

Walsh was undeterred when he gave one of the gains back at the 13th, dipping back below par immediately with a birdie at 14 before a four-hole par run to the clubhouse.

He was 16th going into the second round, five off the lead.