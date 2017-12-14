David Hague, Bailey Gill and Nick Poppleton boosted ahead of 2018 by elevation into England squads

MALTON & Norton’s David Hague has been rewarded for his superb season with a place in the newly-announced England’s men’s squad.

And two of his Yorkshire team-mates, Lindrick’s Bailey Gill and Nick Poppleton, of Wath, will start the new year as part of the England A squad.

Hague’s year got off to a fine start and offered a pointer for things to come when he defeated 30 professionals to lift a title on the Evolve Pro Tour at La Serena, in Spain.

Closing rounds of 62 and 63 saw him cruise to an imperious 12-shot victory in the Lagonda Trophy at Gog Magog, near Cambridge, an event won in the past by Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood and Luke Donald.

He played for England in the Home Internationals at Moortown before winning the prestigious North of England title at Alwoodley.

Former Welsh Youths champion Bailey won the Bernard Darwin Salver in 2017 and was also runner-up in the Dutch junior open.

Poppleton made a superb attempt to keep the English men’s amateur title in Yorkshire hands for the fourth year in succession, only bowing out in the semi-final – and then only as the victim of an unfortunate ruling over a training club in his bag.

Hallamshire’s Barclay Brown is in the England Boys’ 2018 squad.