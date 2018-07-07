Fulford stages leaders Yorkshire’s Roses battle with Lancashire

FRONT-RUNNERS Yorkshire are at Fulford today looking to widen the gap between themselves and Lancashire in the Northern Counties League.

Captain Darryl Berry’s side won both of their opening matches – 11-7 against Northumberland and 9.5-8.5 against Durham – while their Red Roses rivals were held to a draw by Cheshire having opened with victory over Cumbria.

Since Lancashire completed a treble of titles back in 2014 Yorkshire have won three in a row themselves and are determined to make history by becoming the first county in the league’s 34-year span to claim a fourth crown on the spin.

Berry has a strong line-up at Fulford that contains a blend of experience and youth – and in the case of the likes of current Yorkshire champion Alex Fitzpatrick (Hallamshire) both.

England international Fitzpatrick and Howley Hall’s Ben Hutchinson, who preceded Fitzpatrick as the White Rose title holder, will get matters underway in the top foursomes match of six at 9am.

The dozen singles matches between the two sides start at 1pm and overall victory for Yorkshire would move them at least two points clear at the top of the table.