Golf travel: Try Mottram Hall's Championship course if you're looking for a change

MOST golfers, no matter how much they enjoy playing their home course, will occasionally look for different playing experiences, sometimes just for the day or perhaps during a short break away.

Trips that fall into the latter category require somewhere close enough so that, for just an overnight stay, they can be reached quickly enough to play a round on both the day of arrival and departure.

Further requirements are good courses, comfortable accommodation, and - if any non-golfing partners are involved - alternative activities that invariably involve being indulged and pampered.

Mottram Hall, in Cheshire, located one mile from the quaint village of Prestbury, fits the bill perfectly for Yorkshire's golfers and was recently included in the inaugural Golf World Top 100 Resorts in UK & Ireland rankings.

Indeed, its owners, QHotels, managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH), celebrated a full house after all 10 of its four-star golf resorts were listed by Golf World.

The Mottram Hall Championship course – designed by renowned course architect Dave Thomas, who previously designed the Brabazon course at The Belfry - has been used as one of the EuroPro Tour's qualifying school venues and also staged the 2013 European Seniors' PGA Championship.

The tigers among you readers might look to tackle it at its full length of 7,006 yards, but the par-72 course also offers a good test off the yellow and white tees for the average club golfer.

Mottram Hall comprises two distinct nines. The outward stretch, played within sight of its 18th century hall, is predominantly flat and here there is the chance to build a good score that will require protecting on the homeward nine, which weaves its way through woodland and puts a heavier premium on accuracy off the tee.

New covered driving range bays have been added to enhance the resorts putting green and short game practice area as part of a £1.5m refurbishment.

Matthew Turnock, resident PGA Professional at Mottram Hall since 1992, has been nominated for England Golf's 2018 Coach of the Year award, sponsored by the PGA.

Mottram Hall, a late Georgian country house hotel, has 120 bedrooms from which to choose, a state-of-the-art Conference Hub, a health club and luxurious spa. I stayed overnight in of its nine King Junior Suites and was impressed by its style, elegance and comfort.

The venue's Carrington Grill, recently awarded an AA Rosette, is formal enough for those wanting to dine and entertain business clients while retaining a relaxed environment for those wishing to wind down and share tales of their accomplishments/calamities (delete as appropriate) while traversing the golf course's fairways.

All 10 of RBH's golf resorts offer the facility to book a tee-time online by visiting www.qhotels.co.uk/golf/tee-times with some available currently for just £10.

It means you can just visit as a day-guest and those with big appetites might like to note that, Sunday through Thursday, the Carrington Grill offers to non-residents a five-course meal followed by coffee and truffles accompanied by a chilled glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, at a cost of £45 per person.

For more information on Mottram Hall and the other nine QHotels resorts go to www.qhotels.co.uk/golf/.

Chris Stratford is a member of the International Golf Travel Writers' Association.