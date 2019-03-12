Huddersfield’s Charlotte Heath to fly England Golf flag in France

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD’S Charlotte Heath will head to France next month as one of six players representing the England Golf girls’ squad.

Heath will play in the French Under-21 Women’s Championship at St Cloud from April 18-22.

Accompanying her in England colours will be Emily Brennan (Trentham, Staffordshire), Curtis Cup player Lily May Humphreys (Stoke by Nayland, Suffolk), Caley McGinty (Knowle, Avon), Mimi Rhodes (Burnham and Berrow, Somerset) and Caitlin Whitehead (Carus Green, Cumbria).

Heath, holder of the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters title, was a semi-finalist in the British Girls’ Amateur Championship last summer.