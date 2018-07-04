Leeds Senior Masters tributes are sweet music to Nigel’s ears

LEEDS GOLF Centre’s Operations Manager Nigel Sweet was left exhausted by his exertions during the second staging of his brainchild, the Leeds Senior Masters tournament.

But if there was even the slightest doubt in his mind about the wisdom of committing himself to do it all again for a third time in 2019 they were quickly dispelled.

“The feedback was fantastic with people saying they hoped we were going to do it again next year,” said Sweet, with three-time European Tour title winner Philip Walton offering arguably the best commendation of all.

“Philip said, ‘please text me next year with the dates because I would love to come back and play the event again, it has been fantastic’. When you are getting remarks from guys like that who have been all around the world playing events it is really nice.”

The event got underway with a pro-am, with Staysure Tour player David Shacklady prefacing his title success with a 62.

He went on to shoot 70 66 on days two and three of the Leeds Senior Masters to take the title and a cheque for £5,000.

“That is a really good prize for the under tour [a level below the European Senior aka Staysure Tour],” said Sweet.

“Most of the events we play in you can win £1,000 tops.”

The cash on offer was due in no small sport to the event’s main sponsor Gary Broadley, founder and joint chairman of Broadley Group, who has indicated he is likely to back the Leeds Senior Masters again next year.

There will be one difference though, as Sweet explained.

“There is probably one thing I would change next year and that is that I won’t play in my own event,” he said after playing on all three days in both the pro-am and the 36-hole championship.

“You are too busy looking after everybody and sorting everything out.

“There is a massive amount to do and I probably started work on it in early February.”

He may also limit the number of teams in the pro-am to 22 so that a shotgun start can be utilised to have everyone finishing at the same time. and able to attend the presentation.

“You learn something every year and I will probably just have 22 teams in the pro-am and have a shot gun start so that everybody comes in together,” continued Sweet.

“After the pro-am a lot of people just climb into their cars and go home and I think it is better when you can do a presentation to the whole field really.

“We had 31 teams this year, but it is a lot of hard work ringing round and securing 31 teams.

“I think there will be more Tour players coming and playing next year when the word gets around.”

It seems certain that winner Shacklady will be spreading the word – after all, he has 5,000 good reasons to preach about the quality of the Leeds Senior Masters.