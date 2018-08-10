Lindrick’s Slater disappointed but Huddersfield’s Heath celebrates in Home Internationals

LINDRICK’S Nicola Slater finished the Women’s Home Internationals unbeaten in singles action, but England were pipped to the title by Scotland at Ballybunion.

However, Huddersfield’s Charlotte Heath was able to celebrate as a member of the England team that triumphed in the Girls’ Home Internationals over the same course.

Scotland celebrate their Women's Home Internationals success at Ballybunion (Picture: The R&A/Getty Images).

England women were put on the back foot on day one in Ireland as they were edged 5-4 by the host nation with Slater – the English women’s open stroke play champion – halving her singles outing.

She won 2&1 in the afternoon on day two as Scotland were defeated 5-4, but it meant England went into the last day trailing Ireland who had thumped Wales, for whom Huddersfield’s Megan Lockett gained the only full point for her team, 7.5-1.5.

Scotland had gone into day three alongside England with one win, 6.5-2.5 against Wales, and their opening-day defeat to the Red Rose.

But they had their destiny in their own hands as they faced Ireland and a 6-3 win, while England were defeating Wales 6.5-2.5, gave them the crown.

Slater won again in the singles, but England and Ireland were bested by Scotland on their greater match points tally, 16.5 to 15.5.

England girls were held 4.5-4.5 by Ireland on the first day of action at Ballybunion and followed with a 7-2 win over Scotland, in which Heath was an emphatic 4&2 singles winner.

Wales were then defeated in the final round of matches to give England the title by a clear point from runners-up Wales and third-placed Ireland.