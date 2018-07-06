Lindrick’s Slater moves into last four in hunt for English match play title

LINDRICK’S Nicola Slater has moved to within two wins of being crowned English women’s open match play champion at Kirby Muxloe.

Slater, a member of England Golf’s girls squad, beat France’s Lois Lau, from the Fontainebleau GC, 3&2 in the first round and edged Jessica Bailey, playing on her home course, by one hole in the quarter-finals.

North Region ladies’ champion Slater, who recently helped Yorkshire retain their Northern Counties Match Week title at Huddersfield, had qualified equal second in the 36-hole stroke play stage of the championship.

She carded 74 72 for a four-over-par aggregate, the highlight of which was an eagle three in her second round at the 456-yard par-5 sixth – which she had birdied on day one.

She will face Trentham’s Emily Brennan, the player with whom she shared second spot in qualifying, in this morning’s semi-finals.