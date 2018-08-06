Lindrick’s Slater set for Home Internationals battle at Ballybunion

LINDRICK’S Nicola Slater is part of a strong England team that will contest this week’s women’s Home Internationals at Ballybunion.

Slater, the English women’s stroke play champion, will feature alongside St Rule Trophy winner Lianna Bailey (Kirby Muxloe), English women’s amateur champion Georgina Blackman (Chelmsford) and Curtis Cup players India Clyburn (Woodhall Spa) and Lily May Humphreys (Stoke by Nayland).

Also in the team are Sammy Fuller (Roehampton), who finished runner-up to Slater in the English women’s match play, and Hollie Muse (West Lancashire), who reached the semi-finals of the British women’s amateur and qualified to play in the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

England will be aiming to regain the title, which they lost to Ireland last year after a run of three consecutive wins, in the Home Internationals that run from Wednesday to Friday.