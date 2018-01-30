Malton & Norton’s David Hague qualifies for NSW match play in fourth place

Malton & Norton’s David Hague qualified with ease for the match play stage of the New South Wales Amateur Championship,

Having opened with a two-under-par 70 at Gungahlin Lake, Hague went lower still at Royal Canberra by recording a 68, four below par.

The 21-year-old carded seven birdies in all, including three in consecutive holes from the fifth, and tied for fourth as the top 32 advanced to the match play portion of the event.

Hague is playing in the last of four events as part of an England Golf men’s squad in Australia and team-mate Gian-Marco Petrozzi (Trentham) was alongside the Yorkshireman after identical rounds in the reverse order while Royal Liverpool’s Matthew Jordan qualified third with scores of 71 66.

Hague is waiting for the world amateur rankings to be updated to see where his second-place finish in the Avondale Amateur championship in New South Wales last Friday has left him.

Two weeks ago Hague made it through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Amateur – where he lost to eventual champion Keita Nakajima by just one hole – and climbed to 74th in the global standings.

The North of England champion and Lagonda Trophy holder was 96th when he flew to Australia with England Golf’s squad on New Year’s Day.