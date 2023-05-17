Matt Fitzpatrick insists he will relish the challenge of a “brute of a golf course” as he bids to claim a second major title in the US PGA Championship.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 16, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The renovated East Course at Oak Hill is set to provide the world’s best players with a severe test, with Robert MacIntyre describing it as an “absolute monster” and the toughest course he has ever played.

However, the 7,394-yard, par-70 layout – whose two par fives both measure over 600 yards – holds relatively few fears for Sheffield’s Fitzpatrick, who played in the final group in the last round of the US PGA 12 months ago before winning his maiden major title a month later at the US Open.

“I’ve said it multiple times, I hate it when tournaments are 25, 30 under par to win,” the world No 7 said. “I don’t particularly feel like I play well in those.

“I just like it when it’s hard and you’ve got to battle and par is a good score. I just enjoy it, for whatever reason.