The renovated East Course at Oak Hill is set to provide the world’s best players with a severe test, with Robert MacIntyre describing it as an “absolute monster” and the toughest course he has ever played.
However, the 7,394-yard, par-70 layout – whose two par fives both measure over 600 yards – holds relatively few fears for Sheffield’s Fitzpatrick, who played in the final group in the last round of the US PGA 12 months ago before winning his maiden major title a month later at the US Open.
“I’ve said it multiple times, I hate it when tournaments are 25, 30 under par to win,” the world No 7 said. “I don’t particularly feel like I play well in those.
“I just like it when it’s hard and you’ve got to battle and par is a good score. I just enjoy it, for whatever reason.
“It’s just a brute of a golf course. Whoever does win this week, in my opinion, will thoroughly deserve it.”