Moortown to stage England Championship (North) in Faldo Series

THE 15-event Faldo Series European schedule for 2019 has been announced, with Moortown staging its England Championship (North) stage from July 8-10.

Now in its 23rd year, the series will be played across 11 countries in three continents.

The Faldo Series Middle East Championship, at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, will get the competition underway on April 1 and in November Al Ain will stage its Grand Final.

Players can visit www.faldoseries.com to view the 2019 European schedule and find their nearest Regional Qualifier to sign up.

Founder Sir Nick Faldo commented: “I’m so proud of the Faldo Series and how far it’s come.

“We set out to try and find tomorrow’s champions, and to help them improve by competing against contemporaries from other countries. We’ve done a great job in that regard, with numerous PGA Tour, European Tour, Ladies European Tour and major winners coming from Faldo Series players already.”