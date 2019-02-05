National junior champions Huddersfield edged out in Home Nations Inter Club final

ENGLAND junior champions Huddersfield just came up short in their attempt to add the Home Nations Inter Club Championship at Morgado in Portugal.

The club took seven team players and two reserves to the Algarve and reached the final before going down to Burhill, the club they had defeated at Cumberwell Park last year to claim the national title.

Victories over West Herts and Carmarthen, which sandwiched a loss to Barassie, saw Huddersfield into the final under the gaze of their president Charles Webb, captain Brad Tupman, captain elect Andrew Russell, lady captain elect June Sowden and club professional Alex Keighley, plus parents and friends.

Junior Organiser Stuart Henbest’s team got off to a winning start thanks to James Edwards, playing his final match as a junior, who triumphed 4&3.

Captain Ben Walker went down 3&1, but Dylan Shaw Radford’s 2&1 had Huddersfield back in front and Louie Walsh maintained the advantage with a half.

Jess Hosking was six adrift at one stage before battling back, but succumbed 3&2 and youngest player Brighdy Connors’s narrow defeat gave Burhill the title.

Henbest commented: “There’s a right way to win and a right way to lose.

“Our team acted with grace in defeat and I am very proud of how they all handled it. Yes, it hurts, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”