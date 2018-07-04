Naylor makes it five club titles on the spin at Waterton Park

YORKSHIRE county player Toni-Louise Naylor won the Waterton Park ladies’ club championship for the fifth time in a row at the weekend – but left the course feeling initial disappointment rather than delight.

The 17-year-old’s temporary dismay was because she felt she had spurned a golden opportunity to lower her own ladies’ course record of 70.

Naylor, who added a 71 to the 74 she had opened with on Saturday, said: “I think I hit 15 greens in regulation on Sunday and I came off feeling pretty down because I felt I could’ve beaten my own course record. I only needed a couple of the birdie putts to go in.

“I had 15 pars, two birdies and one bogey with 34 putts – I seemed to two-putt every green. All of those pars could easily have been birdies, most of them were from no more than 15ft.”

She carved out a sizeable lead after round one and with her main rival Olivia Jay unfortunately absent, as she prepared for knee surgery, Naylor set out in round two with a new course record in mind.

Although she came up short of that aim, five titles in a row at Waterton Park – the first obtained when she was just 13 – is still a remarkable achievement.

And because the run means many expect her to win the title each year it applies some pressure on the shoulders of the teenager, who recently won all four of her matches as she helped Yorkshire Ladies retain their Northern Counties Match Week crown.

But what drives her on – and will do so again next year when she will go for a sixth on the spin – is her determination to show that the accolade still holds great significance for her.

“Because I’ve won it so many times it’s a matter of pride that I want to try to keep winning it,” she said.

“I don’t want people to think that the club championship doesn’t matter anymore to me because it does.”

Next title in her sights is the Pleasington Putter, which she will contest at the Lancashire club, near Blackburn, next Wednesday when she will look to take the crown from the grasp of county-team and current holder Charlotte Heath, of Huddersfield.