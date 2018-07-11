Open statistic makes for pleasant reading for Rose as he returns to action at Gullane

As the saying goes there are lies, damned lies and statistics, but Justin Rose is a fan of one particular fact ahead of his return to the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Rose won the title at Royal Aberdeen in 2014 but has not played since defending his title the following term at this year’s venue of Gullane.

The following week the 37-year-old recorded just the second top 10 of his career in the Open Championship and is far from alone in finding that competing in the Scottish Open correlates with success in the year’s third major.

Six of the last eight Open champions contested the Scottish Open the week before and Rose, who was fourth in the Open in 1998 as a 17-year-old amateur said: “I like that statistic.

“I think this is a great tournament. I think The Irish Open is a great tournament and I like to play one or the other before The Open. Personally I feel three weeks of links golf is a lot, but I love to play two out of three.”

Rose had the chance to claim a second US Open title when he went into the final round at Shinnecock Hills just a shot off the lead, but struggled to a closing 73 to finish 10th.

He said: “If I could be one back going into any major championship on Sunday you’ve got to fancy your chances and if I can keep creating those looks, then I’ll be very happy.”