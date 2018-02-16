Past president Jonathan Plaxton to take over from Keith Dowswell as YUGC secretary

THE Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs have announced that one of their former presidents, Jonathan Plaxton, will succeed Keith Dowswell as secretary.

Dowswell had expressed his wish to step down from the position as of August 31 this year after 27 highly successful years in the post.

Keith Dowswell is stepping down as Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs' secretary after more than 27 years' service (Picture: Chris Stratford).

The role was advertised throughout the union’s 185 affiliated clubs and Fulford’s Plaxton, immediate past president of the county, has been chosen to carry on the superb work of Dowswell.

Plaxton, a former England international both at boys’ and first-team levels, has a vast amount of experience in golf administration having been a selector not only at national level, but also as chairman of selectors for the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team.

A member of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, he will work alongside Dowswell for the coming months.

“I wish him well and am sure that he will make a great contribution to golf in our beloved county,” said Ganton member Dowswell.

“May I say what an enormous privilege it has been for me to serve the county and its clubs for the last 27 or so years, which I have so thoroughly enjoyed.”

He added: “I look back with great joy on the many wonderful players we have had in the county and our part in assisting them to achieve.

“A US Masters champion and English Amateur Champion, Danny Willett, a US Amateur champion, a British Masters champion and Dubai World champion, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Amateur champions of England Aran Wainwright, Richard Finch, Nicholas Marsh, Joe Dean and Dan Brown (the last three in successive years) and victories in the English County Team Championships galore, far more than twice the number achieved by any other county.

“The excellence of our coaching schemes and the presentation of our championships will always be close to my heart and these things and many more will continue.

“I say to Jonathan what he already knows, he couldn’t work for better people than the county executive committee and Yorkshire’s splendid golf clubs and their members.

“My ties with the county will not be severed and hopefully I will be spared to continue to wear out the practice facilities and the course at my favourite Ganton for a few years yet – although the Championship tees are becoming more than a problem.”