Record-breaking Matt Fitzpatrick looking to add to trophy haul

SHeffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick has his sights set on a victory back on home soil after making European Tour history last weekend.

In winning the Omega European Masters in Switzerland three days ago, 24-year-old Fitzpatrick became the youngest Englishman in European Tour history to reach five victories.

I love playing the British Masters, obviously being a former winner is always exciting too. The crowds in the UK are the best in the world. To play in front of them again is very special. Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Faldo, who went on to win six major championships, had held the record before Fitzpatrick came along at age 24 years and eight days.

The triumph helped temper Fitpatrick’s disappointment at missing out on one of captain Thomas Bjorn’s Ryder Cup wildcard selections.

And it continued an impressive run for the former US Amateur champion of winning on the European Tour on at least one occasion in each of the last four seasons.

That run began with his breakthrough win at the British Masters in 2015 when he completed a two-shot victory.

He will be back at the event at Walton Heath from October 11-14, along with newly-crowned world No 1 Justin Rose.

“It’s always amazing to play on home soil,” said Hallamshire member Fitzpatrick.

“I love playing the British Masters, obviously being a former winner is always exciting too. The crowds in the UK are the best in the world. To play in front of them again is very special.

“My experiences of Walton Heath have been a mixed bag. I wouldn’t say I have too much good form around there, apart from a good practice round once. But I’m looking forward to it.

“The golf course is really tough so I think it will be good when we go there in October.”