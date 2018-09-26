Ryder Cup: If you cringe, I’m exactly the same watching myself be stupid – Hatton

TYRELL HATTON admits he will have to control his fiery temperament on his Ryder Cup debut and avoid “turning into the Hulk”.

Hatton has come under criticism on more than one occasion for his reaction to on-course setbacks, with former professional Gary Evans labelling his behaviour “disgraceful” during the Dell Technologies Championship earlier this month.

And the 26-year-old admits he cringes when he watches the displays of petulance he believes have prevented him adding to his three European Tour titles to date.

“Obviously I’m going to be passionate, I can only be myself,” said the world No 26. “But saying that, I need to stay as level-headed as possible. In the past you’d say I’ve lost golf tournaments from getting in my own way, which is pretty fair to say.

“Thomas [Bjorn, Europe captain] has just said to me he wants me to be myself. That’s what I can be. I’m going to make mistakes, I’m human, same as everyone else makes mistakes. But like I said, I just need to stay level-headed.

“The passion is going to be there. If you can’t get pumped up for this event you’re in the wrong place. I’m really excited for this week and I’m just going to channel all my energy into trying to be as good as I can be and help my team-mates as much as possible, because I don’t want to go the other way obviously and lose my head and then it starts affecting other people.”

Hatton will partner Ian Poulter in the World Cup later this year and admits he can learn a lot from how the Ryder Cup talisman turns his passion for the event into point-winning performances.

But he will not be copying the example of another hot-headed team-mate Jon Rahm, who has enlisted the help of a sports psychologist to cope with his own anger issues on the course.

“I’ve seen psychologists in the past, but I struggled to kind of buy into certain things,” Hatton said. “I will agree with Jon, saying obviously you need to grow up. People say at times we’re role models, obviously for kids watching on TV.

“If I look back and I know I’ve been bad and you’re at home cringing on the sofa watching it, I’m exactly the same watching myself be stupid. It’s obviously not great, but at the same time it’s not something I’m kind of thinking about on the course.

“I know when I’ve been bad. I know when I can get bad and it’s just obviously being more aware of that and trying to find a way of calming myself down and not allowing myself to get to that stage. [I’m] not going to turn into the Hulk this week, anyway, I hope.”