The 29-year-old Sheffield golfer earned his place on the DP World Tour by coming through all three stages of the Qualifying School in 2023, birdieing the last hole at the final stage in November to finish in the top 25 and ties and take one of the final spots available.

But despite the season starting the week after, he did not tee it up until the Qatar Masters earlier this month as he did not have the money to fund a career on a tour that has already taken in seven countries and three continents so far this campaign.

After missing the cut in Doha, the world No 2,930 went back to being a delivery driver for Morrisons last week but after a birdie on the last on Sunday secured him a tie for second and a cheque for just over £170,000, life will now look very different.

Sheffield's Joe Dean tees off on the third hole during day four of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” he said. “It’s got to be (life changing). It’s what people dream of, it’s what I’ve been aiming to do for a long time. After the last three or four years I never thought I’d get another chance. Still some gremlins to get past in order to get to my full potential, but like anyone you’ve got to get over them, squash them and keep going.

“I’ve never been one of the most over-confident people. Coming into this week was a bit daunting. Second event, you don’t really feel like you belong and feel like you’re trying to prove something. Luckily, I managed to get over that quickly and figure out how to get around the golf course.”