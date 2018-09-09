Skipton's Berrisford claims Yorkshire match play crown at York

Have your say

TEENAGER Max Berrisford, of Skipton, is the new Yorkshire amateur match play champion.

Berrisford edged Yorkshire county player James Cass, from Fulford, by one hole in the final at York to lift the crown.

And he had needed to see off new Yorkshire amateur stroke play champion Sam Rook (Lindrick) on his way to championship success.

The top 32 available players from last month's championship at Ganton took part at York where Berrisford was imperious in round one, defeating Otley's Will Bradley 6&5.

It was in round two that he defeated Rook, who was leading qualifier at the English men’s amateur championship at Formby, by 4&2.

Rook had needed an extra hole to defeat Phoenix's Oliver Sullivan in his opening match.

Huddersfield's Josh Morton, who has enjoyed a successful debut season with Yorkshire as a member of their triumphant Northern Counties League team, was defeated 4&3 by Berrisford in round three, and in the semi-finals Shipley's Daniel Thomas was downed 5&4.

Cass edged a close opening match by one hole against Ilkley's Chris Atkins before defeating Yorkshire county team-mate Charlie Daughtrey (Rotherham) 3&2.

Round three presented an even more familiar foe for Cass in former England Boys' Order of Merit champion Charlie Thornton, a Fulford club-mate.

Thornton was defeated 4&2 and in his last-four encounter Cass got the better of Hallowes' Sam Bairstow - runner-up to Rook at Ganton - one up.

Bairstow lost the third-place play-off at the 19th to Thomas.