Skipton set to launch remodelled course as they celebrate 125th anniversary year

SKIPTON’S 125th anniversary year will provide a long-lasting legacy of a newly remodelled course, which is due to open at the start of next month.

It will officially launch on August 1 to be followed two days later by a celebratory opening event for members and, on the day after that, with the club’s President’s Day competition.

The main feature of the remodelling is the introduction of two new par-4 holes.

The course, which stands in an area of outstanding scenic beauty just off the A59 on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales market town, will have a par of 71 made up of three par-3s, 13 par-4s and two par-5s.

Gender-free tees are to be introduced to offer a challenge to players of all abilities at their own level.

The Environment Agency’s Flood Alleviation Scheme for Skipton prompted major redevelopment work, involving significant investment, which has been funded by the Agency’s compensation agreement.

Already in place, and well established, are a remodelled and enhanced 15th green and an extended 9th hole, now a par-5 following the construction of a new tee.

Further work has been completed to improve sight lines on the signature par-3 16th green that, along with the enhanced 15th, represents Skipton’s version of Augusta’s famed Amen Corner’, with both holes running alongside Eller Beck.

The 17th has become one of the course’s most challenging par-4s with a new raised green, which significantly extends the current hole. An adjoining new elevated championship tee for the final hole will make for a testing conclusion to the course.

The current first hole is to be converted to a short game practice area, with the second hole, a demanding par-5, becoming the new first.

Other upgrading has seen the replacement of bunkers, the construction of four new bridges, improved pathways and drainage, and sensitive tree felling and new planting.

Club chairman Michael Hirst said: “This has been a major project, which will improve the enjoyment and challenge of playing Skipton for both members and visitors alike. Not only is the new course fantastic, but the recent clubhouse refurbishments and quality of food and beverages now make Skipton Golf Club an all-purpose venue.”Renowned course architect David Jones and leading course constructors MJ Abbott were used for the project, working in conjunction with the club’s greens’ staff, led by Ian Brown.

Hirst continued: “Great thanks go to all involved in the project and to our loyal members, who have shown support and understanding throughout. We can’t wait to start playing it – and openly invite others to come along soon and experience it themselves.”

The new course’s imminent launch has sparked interest from potential new members and the club have introduced a number of value-added membership packages, both full and flexible.

For more information go to www.skiptongolfclub.co.uk.